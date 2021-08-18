FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Swiss Re in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swiss Re’s FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

