FY2021 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Decreased by Analyst

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after acquiring an additional 566,410 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $107,033,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 13.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,801,000 after acquiring an additional 307,462 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 471,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,356,000 after acquiring an additional 244,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

