FY2021 EPS Estimates for Coca-Cola HBC AG Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola HBC in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $37.14 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $36.93 on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.726 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

