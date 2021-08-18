FY2021 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.89.

Shares of GAU opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

