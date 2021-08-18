FY2021 EPS Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.09. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 104,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,189,865 in the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

