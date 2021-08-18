FY2021 EPS Estimates for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Lifted by Analyst

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The RMR Group in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

RMR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $39.50 on Monday. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The RMR Group by 102,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

