FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $7.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.53. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$259.00.

TSE BYD opened at C$244.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$232.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$249.19. The stock has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 83.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

