FY2023 EPS Estimates for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Decreased by Analyst

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signify Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $24.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.35. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

