FY2025 EPS Estimates for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Decreased by Analyst

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ALX Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

ALXO stock opened at $68.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 192,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 132.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 104,040.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 35.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 86.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,787 shares of company stock worth $2,295,318. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.