Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

GALT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. 164,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $199.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.31.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

