GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 3.9% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.78 and last traded at $168.93. 31,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,599,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.86 and a beta of -2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.44.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 265.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 127.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

