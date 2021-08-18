GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

GAN opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $570.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.05.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769 in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of GAN by 155.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 36.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of GAN by 56.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 625,009 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 940,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 16.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 95,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

