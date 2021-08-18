Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 5.7%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 23,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,263,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

