GateToken One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.75 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $4.32 or 0.00009625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $337.43 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00057415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00845465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00047610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00104535 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,104,398 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

