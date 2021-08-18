Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Down 3.7%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 6,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 755,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In related news, VP Philip Pyle sold 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,698,967 shares of company stock valued at $38,540,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $2,180,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth $113,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 165,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $1,849,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

