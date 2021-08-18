GATX (NYSE:GATX) Trading Down 3.5%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.53 and last traded at $88.53. 2,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 185,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

