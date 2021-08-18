GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.29 ($42.69).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €38.18 ($44.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €39.73 ($46.74). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 55.66.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.