GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEAGY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

