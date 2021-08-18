General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 97.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after acquiring an additional 297,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in General Dynamics by 453.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

NYSE:GD opened at $198.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.