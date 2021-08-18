General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,126 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

