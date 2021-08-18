Genesis Vision Price Tops $4.34 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.34 or 0.00009736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $433,125.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.41 or 0.00839867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00102819 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

