Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in July

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNMSF traded down $8.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.28. 499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 0.81. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $299.08 and a 12-month high of $486.50.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

