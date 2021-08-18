Genpact (NYSE:G) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $61.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Genpact traded as high as $52.46 and last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,224 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 20.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Genpact by 138.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 449,552 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,937,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

