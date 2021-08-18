Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Genpact stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genpact by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genpact by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 38.9% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Genpact by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Genpact by 13.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

