George Hu Sells 4,569 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, George Hu sold 4,534 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,360,200.00.

Twilio stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.99. 907,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,998. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 37,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in Twilio by 44.0% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 29,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

