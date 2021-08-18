Gifto Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.35 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $37.70 million and approximately $24.35 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00056595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.59 or 0.00843172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00047747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00103656 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

