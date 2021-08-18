GlaxoSmithKline plc Announces Dividend of GBX 19 (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,514.20 ($19.78) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.18. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,555 ($20.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £76.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,543 ($20.16).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

