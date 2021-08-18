Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 880,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 55,725 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,828 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 697,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $6,096,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,418,988.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,195 shares of company stock worth $7,194,572. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,636. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

PRMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.