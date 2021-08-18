Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial makes up approximately 2.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Wintrust Financial worth $24,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 195,175 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,529. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

