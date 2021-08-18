Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS JETMF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,957. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

