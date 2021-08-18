Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.61.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

