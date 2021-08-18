Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

