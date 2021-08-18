Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $284.00 to $340.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globant traded as high as $278.92 and last traded at $278.57, with a volume of 8263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.81.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Globant by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 161.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

