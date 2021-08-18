Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

GL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.20.

Shares of GL opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.63. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,350 shares of company stock worth $11,737,505. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

