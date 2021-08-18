Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Gogo reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 181.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GOGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Gogo has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

