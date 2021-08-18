GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Insider Buys $365,488.21 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at $630,655.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 3,806,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,349. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 747.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 93,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 234,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in GoHealth by 26.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.