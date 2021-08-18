GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Insider Buys $365,488.21 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at $630,655.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 3,806,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,349. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
