Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,145 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,133% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after buying an additional 2,948,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $4,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.