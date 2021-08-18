Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Shares Up 2.6%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) shares were up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00.

About Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

