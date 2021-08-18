Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

NYSE:SQZ opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.