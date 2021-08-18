Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $332,000 in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,726,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS THMAU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

