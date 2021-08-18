Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 25,781 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Target Hospitality worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Target Hospitality by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $341.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

TH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

