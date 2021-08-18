Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 69,361 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

