Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 245,519 Shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Viomi Technology worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $191.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIOT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

