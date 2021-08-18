Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 28,727 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 360,676 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 291,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 220,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 114,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $457.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

