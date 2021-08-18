Governor DAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,458.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $93,458.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001396 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00052916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00129005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00148730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,889.29 or 0.99985760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.01 or 0.00886524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,869,098 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.