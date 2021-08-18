Govi (GOVI) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $2.98 or 0.00006488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Govi has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Govi has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and approximately $329,889.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00132805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00149462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,869.76 or 0.99900037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00891637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.46 or 0.06669758 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

