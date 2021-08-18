Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ GRCL traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,516. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $721.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.