Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,516. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $721.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.