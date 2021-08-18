Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 320.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

Several analysts have weighed in on GRI shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

LON:GRI traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 315.20 ($4.12). 909,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,516. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.23.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £295.80 ($386.46).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

