Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,543 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of AxoGen worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.31 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.98.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. Equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $846,064 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

