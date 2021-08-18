Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GKOS. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

GKOS opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

